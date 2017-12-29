India Post Issued Stamps on Stepwells of India

stepwells stampsIndia Post has issued a set of 16 stamps on step wells of India on 29th December 2017.Denomination of 8 stamps is 15 Rs and another 8 stamps is 15 Rs. each.Each sheetlet costs 160 Rs. it is issued in form of 4 sheetlets.Each sheetlet  contains 16 stamps.A mix sheetlet (MS) is also issued.

The stamp issue depict images of stepwells of 6 states of India.

Rajasthanstepwells rajasthan

1.Chand Baori Abhaneri 2. Raniji ki Baori Bundi 3.Turji ka Jhalra Jodhpur 4. Panna Mian ki Baori Jaipur 5.  Nagar Sagar Kund Bundi 6. Neemrana Stepwell Alwar

Gujratstepwells gujrat

1.Rani ki Vav Patan 2. Dada Harir Stepwell Ahmedabad 3. Adalaj Stepwell Adalaj 4. Sury Kund Modhera

Karnatakastepwells karnataka

1.Pushkarini stepwell Hampi 2. Muskin Bhanvi stepwell Lakkundi

Delhistepwells delhi

1.Agrasen Ki Baori 2. Rajon ki Baori

Haryanastepwell haryana

1.Gaus Ali Shah Baori Farukh Nagar

Uttar Pradeshstepwell up

1.Shahi Baori Lucknow

stepwells of india msStepwells are  wells or ponds in which the water is reached by descending a set of steps. They may be multi-storied with a  bullock turning a water wheel to raise the well water to the first or second floor. They are most common in western India. The construction of step wells is mainly utilitarian, though they may include embellishments of architectural significance, and be temple tanks  .Stepwells are examples of the many types of storage and  irrigation tanks that were developed in India, mainly to cope with seasonal fluctuations in water availability. A basic difference between stepwells on the one hand, and tanks and wells on the other, is to make it easier for people to reach the ground water and to maintain and manage the well.

