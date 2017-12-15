India Post is Issuing Stamp on Shri Shirdi Sai Baba

India Post is today issuing a commemorative postage stamp of Shri Shirdi Sai Baba.Earlier a stamp was issued on Shirdi Sai Baba in 2008. Shirdi Sai Baba, was an Indian spiritual master who is regarded by his devotees as a saint and an incarnation of Lord Shiva. He is revered by both his Hindu and Muslim devotees during, as well as after his lifetime. Saibaba is now revered as incarnation of Sri Dattatreya, and considered as Saguna Brahma. He is attributed to be the creator, sustainer and destroyer of this universe by his devotees. He is decorated with jewels and all forms of Hindu vedic deities as he is supreme God.

According to accounts from his life, he preached the importance of realization of the self, and criticized love towards perishable things. His teachings concentrate on a moral code of love, forgiveness, helping others, charity, contentment, inner peace, and devotion to the God and guru. He stressed the importance of surrender to the true Satguru, who, having trod the path to divine consciousness, will lead the disciple through the jungle of spiritual training. Sai Baba also condemned distinction based on religion or caste.