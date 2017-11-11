Russia Issued Stamp on 100th Birth Anniversary of Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi (1917-1984) was an Indian statesman, Prime Minister of India in 1966-1977 and 1980-1984.She was born in November 19, 1917 in Allahabad, her father, Jawaharlal Nehru, was the first prime minister of independent India, a leader of the party “Indian National Congress”. Since 1955 Indira Gandhi is a member of the Working Committee and a member of the Central Election Commission of the Indian National Congress (INC), a chairman of the women’s organization of this party and a member of the Central Parliamentary Council of the All India Committee of the INC, in 1959-1960. Gandhi becomes a chairman of the INC. From 1966 to 1977, she held the post of Prime Minister of India. In 1971, war with Pakistan began, in which Gandhi signed the Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation with the USSR. Indira Gandhi always pursued a policy of friendship with the USSR, she often visited this country.

The postage stamp features a portrait of Indira Gandhi depicted on the background of the national flag of India.Additionally.

Design: O. Savina. Face value: 35 RUB. Size of stamps: 30×42 mm; size of sheets: 170×146 mm. Form of issue: sheets with illustrated margins of 15 (5×3). Circulation: 300,000 copies (20,000 sheets).