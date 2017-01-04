My Stamp Charminar
New Stamps on Year of the Rooster
Vietnam
Designed by painter Nguyen Du of the Vietnam Post Corporation, the set includes two stamps measuring 37 x 37 millimetres.The first sample, priced at VND10,500 features a mother hen and her chick playing together while the second sample priced at VND3,000 portrays a rooster.The main colours used in the two stamps are bright yellow and pink, representing apricot and peach flowers, two iconic blossoms of the Vietnamese people on the Lunar New Year.
Canada
The domestic rate stamp was printed with six ink colours in different shades of grey, to retain the look of an ink painting. To provide a sense of richness, embossing was added for texture, and two colours of foil were applied, in the traditional red and gold of the Lunar New Year. Subtle gold-foil spotting in the stamp’s background suggests the ancient practice of using handmade paper made with flecks of gold leaf.
Splendors of India Stamp Issue
India Post has issued a set of 12 stamps on the theme of Splendors of India on 1st January 2017.The stamps depicts Ganesh Pol of Amber fort Jaipur,Pashmina Shawl of Kashmir,Chhau Mask Dance,Bodhi Tree Sanchi,Nut Cutter,Pecock Gate City Palace Jaipur, Chaitya Hall, Karle,Tanjor Paintings,Blue Pottery Jaipur, Colored Glass Window, Bagore Ki Haveli Udaipur,Peitra Dura and Zardoji Carpet Agra.12 Miniature Sheets of this stamp issue are available with purchase of 2017 Calander issued by India Post(Price 1000 Rs).
Royal Mail Stamp Issue Programme for 2017
Royal Mail’s 2017 Special Stamp programme is set to showcase the “Best of British” in a range of subjects from some of the greatest racehorses from the past six decades to beautiful birds that herald spring and summer in the UK. Windsor Castle, the oldest inhabited castle in world and an official residence of HM The Queen, is celebrated with iconic views of both the interior and exterior of the castle. Featured in the set is an image of the world-famous Round Tower that has dominated the Berkshire skyline for over 800 years. Continue reading
New Stamps on The Year of Rooster
NT$3.5 stamp: “The Golden Cock Proclaiming Joy” is the theme of this stamp. The cock call at dawn heralds the new day; spring marks the beginning of the New Year.
NT$13 stamp: An Exuberance of Joyous Celebrations. Being a homonym of the word for “auspiciousness” (ji), the word for “rooster” (ji) expresses the wish that the New Year will bring an abundance of the riches of life. Continue reading
India Post :Packs of 2016
India Post is selling various packs of 2016 through epostoffice.Price pf Stamp pack is 1000Rs,Miniature sheet pack is 1030 Rs and My stamp pack is 10775 Rs.FDC pack is available at the cost of 1550 Rs while fullsheet pack of 2016 is available in 38500Rs.
New Stamps on Hindu Temples from Nepal
Shree Parroha Parmeshwor Shiva JyotirlingaMatsyanarayan TempleChandanbharateshwor Mahadev
Bringareshwor Mahadev Lalitpur
Aadilinga Kusheshwor Mahadev Sindhuli
First in India (1)
First Flower on Indian Stamps
Lotus was the first flower appeared on any Indian stamps. On 24 October 1954 India Post issued a stamp on United Nations Day.Lotus flower was printed on this stamp. Denomination of this stamp was 2 Annas. Indian Lotus known as Nelumbo nucifera, is one of two species of aquatic plant in the Nelumbonaceae family . This plant is an aquatic perennial. Under favorable circumstances its seeds may remain viable for many years, with the oldest recorded lotus germination being from that of seeds 1,300 years old recovered from a dry lakebed in northeastern China.Lotus is National flower of India and Vietnam.
New Stamps from SriLanka
Centenary of Volleyball in Sri Lanka
Volleyball is the national game of Sri Lanka. It is since the year 1991 that the game of volleyball got crowned as our National Game. However, over period of seventy five years since the year 1916, Volleyball as a game had got established in the country. Looking from this perspective, we are proudly celebrating the centenary of the national game, during this year. Date of Issue-7 December 2016
Christmas
Centenary of Lions Club
In 1917, Melvin Jones, a 38-year-old Chicago business leader, told members of his local business club they should reach beyond business issues and address the betterment of their communities and the world. Jones’ group, the Business Circle of Chicago, agreed.
After contacting similar groups around the United States, an organizational meeting was held on June 7, 1917, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. The new group took the name of one of the invited groups, the “Association of Lions Clubs,” and a national convention was held in Dallas, Texas, USA in October of that year. A constitution, by-laws, objectives and a code of ethics were approved. And the rest is history.Date of Issue-1 December 2016
India Post Issued Stamps on Legendary Singers of India
India Post has issued a set of 10 stamps and one Miniature sheet on Legendary Singers of India .Denomination of each stamp is 5 Rs. Stamps depicts singers 1.Shamshad Begum 2. Geeta Dutt 3. Hemant Kumar 4.Mukesh 5.Kishor Kumar 6. Mohammed Rafi 7.Manna Dey 8. Talat Mahmood 9.Bhupen Hazarika 10. T M Soundararajan.