India Post Issued Stamps on Legendary Singers of India

India Post has issued a set of 10 stamps and one Miniature sheet on Legendary Singers of India .Denomination of each stamp is 5 Rs. Stamps depicts singers 1.Shamshad Begum 2. Geeta Dutt 3. Hemant Kumar 4.Mukesh 5.Kishor Kumar 6. Mohammed Rafi 7.Manna Dey 8. Talat Mahmood 9.Bhupen Hazarika 10. T M Soundararajan.