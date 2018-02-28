Special Cover Released on Tulaipanji Rice

Tulaipanji’ is a non-basmati indigenous aromatic rice of West Bengal. It has medium-slender, white kernels with desired cooking quality and pleasant aroma. One of the main feature of Tulaipanji rice is that, the grains can retain the aroma for around a year or more.The Tulaipanji rice when cooked turns out to be whitish-yellow, slender, non-sticky and tasty. The rice is excellent for preparation of pulao, fried rice and biryani. Tulaipanji is also very famous for its disease-pest resistance quality.The special cover was released by West Bengal Postal circle of India Post in December 2017.
Some of the main features of Tulaipanji rice are:
- Beautiful aroma, which can last up to one year.
- Ideal for making sweet dishes like; payesh.
- Finest quality grains. It has medium-long slender grain.