Special Cover Released on Tulaipanji Rice

By Mohd. Munnavar

Tulaipanji’ is a non-basmati indigenous aromatic rice of West Bengal. It has medium-slender, white kernels with desired cooking quality and pleasant aroma. One of the main feature of Tulaipanji rice is that, the grains can retain the aroma for around a year or more.The Tulaipanji rice when cooked turns out to be whitish-yellow, slender, non-sticky and tasty. The rice is excellent for preparation of pulao, fried rice and biryani. Tulaipanji is also very famous for its disease-pest resistance quality.The special cover was released by West Bengal Postal circle of India Post in December 2017.

Some of the main features of Tulaipanji rice are: