Alderney Issued Stamps on Valentine’s Day during Stampex

Stampex 2018, the big British Stamp Show organised by the Philatelic Traders Society (PTS), the show is the UK’s largest philatelic show, held every Spring and Autumn at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London. Guernsey Post’s contribution, released on Valentine’s Day features ‘The View from the Lover’s Chair’, the work of Paul Jacob Naftel who was the Island’s most famous and successful artist during the 19th century.

Issue Date:09.02.2018 Designer:Sue Hamon Printer:Cartor Security Printing Process:Offset Lithography Size:Stamp Size: 38mm deep x 38mm wide, Sheet Size: 81mm deep x 128mm wide