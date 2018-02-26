USPS: Bioluminescent Life Stamp Issue

The pane of 20 stamps features 10 photographs of bioluminescent life, 8 of which are marine creatures that can generate their own light.The Forever stamps provide “a picture of our oceans that few people ever see,” U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Mark Saunders told Eos. “We are hoping that by issuing these stamps it will open up a conversation for people to learn more” about bioluminescence and the oceans. The collection includes photos of marine creatures such as a deep-ocean octopus, midwater jellyfish, bamboo coral, and marine worms, along with two examples of nonmarine bioluminescence: a mushroom and a firefly.