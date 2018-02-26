Qatar-Turkey Joint Stamp Issue

The stamps released to commemorate 45 years of diplomatic relations between Qatar and Turkey were launched on 21st February 2018.The stamps feature two historic monuments each from both the countries. They are Al Zubarah Castle and Barzan Castle, Umm Slal from Qatar and Rumeli Fortress, Istanbul, and Ankara Castle from Turkey. About 1,300 stamps in the denomination of QR8.50 have been printed for Qatar while 200,000 stamps in the denominations of Turkish Lira 2 and 4 will be available in Turkey.