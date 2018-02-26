Malaysia Issued Stamp on Longest Rivers

The rivers depicted on stamps are the Sungai Rajang in Sarawak, Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah) and Sungai Pahang (Pahang).Sungai Rajang – the longest river in the country measuring at 563km – was chosen to be the longest miniature sheet ever produced by Pos Malaysia.The stamps feature the illustration of top-down views of the second and third longest rivers in Malaysia, which are the Kinabatangan River (560km) and Pahang River (459km). Both are worth 80 sen and 60 sen, respectively.