Malaysia Issued Stamp on Longest Rivers

Posted on February 26, 2018 by PhilaMirror

The rivers depicted on stamps are the Sungai Rajang in Sarawak, Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah) and Sungai Pahang (Pahang).Sungai Rajang – the longest river in the country measuring at 563km – was chosen to be the longest miniature sheet ever produced by Pos Malaysia.The stamps feature the illustration of top-down views of the second and third longest rivers in Malaysia, which are the Kinabatangan River (560km) and Pahang River (459km). Both are worth 80 sen and 60 sen, respectively.

