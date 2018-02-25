Vietnam Issued Stamp on 50th anniversary of the Tet Offensive 1968

Known in the West as the Tết Offensive, the event involved surprise attacks by the National Liberation Front force and Vietnamese People’s Army of Việt Nam on South Vietnamese forces and the United States military and its allies. The first attacks took place on the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, when Vietnamese generally relax and enjoy the companionship of family. The offensive took place countrywide in a well co-ordinated manner, involving more than 80,000 National Front for the Liberation of Southern Việt Nam soldiers and North Vietnamese troops hitting more than 100 cities and towns across the Central and Southern regions. During the Battle of Huế, the month-long fighting led to substantial destruction of parts of the old imperial city. Designed by painter Trần Thế Vinh, measured 31 by 46mm, the stamp feature images of a pigeon in the background for a group of revolutionary soldiers in fighting postures.