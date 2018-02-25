New Stamps from Switzerland

Animals of the Forest

The stamps depicts the great spotted woodpecker, red squirrel, roe deer and European badger .

Issue Date:22.02.2018 Designer:Sonja Burger, Wildegg Printer:Joh. Enschedé, Haarlem, Netherlands :Offset Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps: 33 × 28mm, Sheet: 82 × 198mm

Cultural Heritage 2018

The Swiss Year of Cultural Heritage is being launched with the hashtag #culturalheritage2018 and the slogan “Look closely!”. It is taking place under the patronage of Federal Councillor Alain Berset. Swiss Post is supporting the event with two special stamps. The cultural heritage year is part of the European Year of Cultural Heritage, organ- ized by the EU and the Council of Europe. It is sponsored by 25 national organiza- tions; the main partner is the Federal Of ce of Cultural Affairs. Switzerland’s collective cultural heritage will take center stage thanks to numerous events throughout the year. The aim is to promote an awareness of history and ancestry. Cultural heritage is a part of our environment, telling stories and forging identity – and new heritage is also being created all the time. For the two special stamps, the Bernese designers Franziska Schott and Marco Schibig have selected a very old object and a contemporary build- ing: the 85-centime stamp shows an ar- chaic pot which seemingly comes from a lake dwelling dating back to the Neolithic era, while the one-franc stamp depicts Peter Zumthor’s Sogn Benedetg chapel from 1989. Both motifs achieve a sense of photographic realism thanks to their in- tense colours. The design is simple, clear and powerful.