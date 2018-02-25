India Post is Issuing Stamp on 50 Years of Auroville

Auroville is a universal township in the making for a population of up to 50,000 people from around the world.The concept of Auroville – an ideal township devoted to an experiment in human unity – came to The Mother as early as the 1930s. In the mid 1960s the concept was developed and put before the Government of India,who gave their backing and took it to the General Assembly of UNESCO. In 1966 UNESCO passed a unanimous resolution commending it as a project of importance to the future of humanity, thereby giving their full encouragement. Auroville is located mostly in the State of Tamil Nadu (some parts are in the State of Puducherry).

On 28th February 1968 some 5,000 people assembled near the banyan tree at the centre of the future township for an inauguration ceremony attended by representatives of 124 nations, including all the States of India. The representatives brought with them some soil from their homeland, to be mixed in a white marble- clad, lotus-shaped urn, now sited at the focal point of the Amphitheatre.