New Swiss Stamps

60 Years of Swiss League against Rheumatism

The “60 years Swiss League Against Rheumatism” special stamp is the result of a design competition. “Rheumatism” is a collective term for a variety of conditions affecting the muscu- loskeletal system which between them constitute the most widespread disorder in Switzerland. The Swiss League Against Rheumatism, founded in 1958, is committed to helping the individuals affected, and provides advice, training and aid to doctors and any- one else who is interested. As movement is a central component of all rheumatism therapy, topics such as movement, activity and sport needed to be in the foreground of the stamp’s design. The special stamp also shows stylized people of no particular age engaging in sporting and everyday activities.

Issue Date:22.02.2018 Designer:Claudine Etter, Berne Printer:Cartor Security Printing, La Loupe, France Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps: 28×33 mm, Sheet: 140×194 mm

Suva Centenary

Suva began operations in 1918 and is now an indispensable part of Switzerland’s social security system. A special stamp is being issued to mark its 100th anniversary. Its mandate included providing mandatory accident insurance for the vast majority of workers and ensuring occupational safety in the factories it insured. Over time, other services relating to prevention, insurance and rehabilitation have been added. Only since 1984 have all employees been required to be insured against accidents. Today, 128,000 companies and two million people (half of Switzerland’s workforce) are insured with Suva. Issue Date:22.02.2018 Designer:Max Henschel, Berne

Printer:Gutenberg AG, Schaan, Liechten- stein Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps: 40×32.5 mm, Sheet: 190×160 mm

125 Years of Schynige Platte Railway and Wengernalp Railway

In 1893, two cogwheel railways in the Bernese Oberland made their maiden voyages: the Schynige Platte Railway and Wengernalp Railway. The sheetlets with both special stamps symbolizes a travel diary from the past. The Wengernalp Railway leads along the Kleine Scheidegg mountain pass from Grindelwald and Lauterbrunnen, giving an almost tangible mountain panorama of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau. In winter, it’s the lifeblood of the Jungfrau ski region between Grindelwald and Wengen. The Schynige Platte Railway starts in Wilderswil and climbs up to a viewing platform called Schynige Platte – Top of Swiss Tradition, which lies at 1,967 metres above sea level. Although the two railways are based on the same cogwheel system, they are com- pletely different. The Schynige Platte Railway still runs every day with nostalgic locomotives and coaches. Even the tickets are designed to re ect tradition. The Wengernalp Railway, meanwhile, has an ultra-modern look, with its traction vehicles offering passengers a panoramic view as it brings them to the Jungfrau – Top of Eu- rope. The special stamps are available in two sheetlets which together resemble a travel diary: lying side by side, they appear to be bound by rings. The background is a panorama of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau. On the stamps themselves, both railways are depicted in a realistic fashion.

Issue Date:22.02.2018 Designer:Fabienne Bertschinger, Niederweningen Printer:Joh. Enschedé, Haarlem, Netherlands Process:Offset Colours:4 ColoursSize:Stamps: 33×28 mm, Sheetlet: 192×95 mm