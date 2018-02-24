India Post Issued Stamp on B.Nagi Reddy

India Post has released a commemorative postage stamp on Telugu film producer B.Nagi Reddy.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released the Commemorative Stamp  in Chennai on 23rd February 2018.

Bommireddy Nagi Reddy (2 December 1912 – 25 February 2004) set up Vijya Vauhini Studio in Chennai  , which was then Asia’s biggest film studio. As his elder brother (who was also a director) had the same initials and was known as B.N. Reddy  , Nagi Reddy was popularly known as B. Nagi Reddy. Some of the movies produced by Nagi Reddy include Patala Bhairvi (1951),  Missamma (1955),  Maya Bazaar (1957),  Gundamma Katha (1962), Maduve Madinodu (1965-Kannada), RamAur Shyam ,Shriman Shrimati,Julie   (1975), and Swarg Narak   (1978), the latter two of which were in Hindi. Reddy has served as the president of Film Federation of India  twice during 1960-61 and 1962-63.

