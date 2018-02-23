New Stamps from Switzerland

Olympic 2018

The stamp is based on Swiss Olympic’s visual identity and should be met with great interest among specialist Olympic collectors. How- ever, many Swiss people will undoubtedly also seize the opportunity to show their support for our athletes.

Issue Date:29.01.2018 Designer:Dominique Wittwer, Berne Printer:Joh. Enschedé, Haarlem, Netherlands Process:Offset, Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps: 33×28 mm, Sheetlet: 192×95 mm

175 Years of Swiss Stamps

The Swiss stamp is celebrating its 175th anniversary in 2018. The country’s first two stamps, Zurich 4 and 6, adorn the one-franc special stamp issued for this occasion. The national colour, red, was intentionally chosen as the background of the cantonal stamps. On 1 March 1843, Switzerland issued the Zurich 4 and Zurich 6 stamps, and in so doing, became the second country in the world after the United Kingdom to intro- duce a postage prepayment system. This made Switzerland one of the pioneers of this revolutionary idea for postal services.

Issue Date:22.02.2018 Designer:Fabienne Angehrn, Lucerne Printer:Gutenberg AG, Schaan, Liechtenstein Process:Offser Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps: 40×32.5 mm, Sheet: 190×160 mm

75 Years of Swiss Mountain Aid

For 75 years, Swiss Mountain Aid has been promoting an economic, natural and social environment for Switzerland’s mountain com- munities. The special stamp to mark its anniversary symbolizes soli- darity and bridge-building between cities and mountain regions. Swiss mountain residents should also be able to nd their future in their homeland – that is what Swiss Mountain Aid strives to achieve. The politically and denomina- tionally neutral organization was founded in 1943 and is nanced exclusively by do- nations. Mountain populations should be able to live in a secure, economic, natural and social environment. Behind this thinking is the conviction that only lively mountain regions can represent a living space and cultural homeland while at the same time offering natural experiences and relaxation.

Issue Date:22.02.2018 Designer:Barbara Seiler, Glis Printer:Cartor Security Printing, La Loupe, France Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps: 40×32.5 mm, Sheet: 192×163 mm