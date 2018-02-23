Meghdoot Postcard:Say No to Alchohal

Language-Tamil,Year 2017

In India, 15 people die every day – or one every 96 minutes – from the effects of drinking alcohol, reveals an India Spend analysis of 2013 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the latest available.The per capita consumption of alcohol in India increased 38 percent, from 1.6 litres in 2003-05 to 2.2 litres in 2010-12, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, which also revealed that more than 11 percent of Indians were binge drinkers, against the global average of 16 percent.The data explains the wide political support for crackdowns on alcohol, although experts point out that alcohol is a health problem – not a moral one.