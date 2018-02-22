Beautiful Netherlands 2018 Stamp Issue

PostNL issued three new stamp sheetlets in the Beautiful Netherlands series, depicting the city gates of Vianen, Bergen op Zoom and Hattem. The Beautiful Netherlands series has focused on local history, cultural wealth and scenic beauty since 2005. In recent years, stamps have featured folk costumes, historic country estates and fishing villages and stream and river valleys. PostNL’s Beautiful Netherlands series serves to show how deeply the company is rooted in Dutch society. On 4 June this year, three more new Beautiful Netherlands stamp sheetlets will appear, two featuring the city gates of Culemborg and Zierikzee, and a collection sheet featuring all five city gates.

Issue Date:29.01.2018 Designer:Jan Rothuizen, Amsterdam Printer:Joh. Enschedé Security Print, Haarlem Process:Offset Colours:red, blue and black Size:20.8 x 25.3 mm