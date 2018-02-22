Azerbaijan will Issue Stamps on Centenary of the Republic

Azermarka LLC will issue an exclusive series of post stamps dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Republic. The stamps will be issued in a limited number and are to be presented at the exhibition organized by Azermarka and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Republic. Azermarka published a book titled “Azerbaijan” with thematic post stamps in the end of 2017, and the main goal now is to familiarize foreign philatelists with cultural heritage of the country, according to her. After gaining its independence on October 18, 1991, Azerbaijan Republic by means of Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies Azermarka company has issued post marks with 563 original plot and in 100 subjects, nine air envelopes and one post card since 1992 up to day.