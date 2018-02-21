New Pictorial Postmarks from Germany and South Korea

By Wolfgang Beyer, German Philatelic Federation (BDPh)

Germany

1.The postmark featuring a European Wildcat (Felis Silvestris), animal of the year 2018 in Germany will be issued on 11th March 2018 from 74072 HEILBRONN. .

2.The postmark featuring a Rainbow-billed toucan(Ramphastos sulfuratus) will be issued on 29th March 2018 from 60549 FRANKFURT/MAIN . The postmark is for a FIRST FLIGHT from Frankfurt/Main to San Jose,Costa Rica.

South Korea

The pictorial postmark featuring a SPINOSAURUS will be issued on 28th February 2018.