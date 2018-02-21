Australia Issued Stamps on  80th Anniversary of Superman

Posted on February 21, 2018

Australia Post will issue stamps on  Superman’s 80th anniversary on 13th March 2018 . The tabs of the stamps feature images of the Man of Steel from throughout his 80 year history.

