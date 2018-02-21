Australia Post will issue stamps on Superman’s 80th anniversary on 13th March 2018 . The tabs of the stamps feature images of the Man of Steel from throughout his 80 year history.
Australia Issued Stamps on 80th Anniversary of Superman
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged Australia superman stamps, Australian stamps, cartoons on stamps, stamps of australia, stamps on cartoons, stamps on superman, superman stamps. Bookmark the permalink.