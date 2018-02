On the stamp with the face value of Lei 8 is illustrated the statue of Mircea the Elder, from the patrimony of the National Museum of Romanian Literature. The statue is created by the sculptor Paul Vasilescu (1936-2012), an artist who remarked through his works of monumental and portrait art.

Issue Date:31.01.2018 Designer:Vlad Vamasescu Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamp size: 33 x 48 mm, Souvenir sheet size: 140 x 110 mm (stamp size: 42 x 52 mm), Minisheet size: 121 x 166 mm Values:8 Lei; 16 Lei