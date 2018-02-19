Special Cover Issued at Sravanabelgola during Mahamastakabhishek

By Sudhir Jain

On the occasion of grand inauguration of Mahamastakabhishek of Gomateshwara Bahubaliswamy, a beautiful special cover and special cancellation has been released on 17th February 2018 at Sravanabelgola.

Cover was released by the holy hands of Pujya Bhattarak Charukirti Swamiji, head of Shrikhetra Sravanabelgola. Jainism Philately Group was instrumental in release of this cover and it’s Karnataka State Convenor Mr. Mahaveer Kundur has designed this attractive cover and cancelation. This special cover is available with JPG member Mr. Kiran Upadhye (email brahmakiran@gmail.com).