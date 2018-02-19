New Stamps from Austria

Cars 2018

The car was designed by Ing. Karl Jenschke, who had worked at the Steyr works since 1922: work on designing an aircraft engine in collaboration with en- gine design specialist Karl Wagner ulti- mately resulted in the development of a small water-cooled four-cylinder boxer engine as the basis of a small car. The Steyr 50 was produced by Steyr-Daim- ler-Puch between 1936 and 1938, then overhauled and re-released onto the market with a more powerful engine as the Steyr 55. A total of 13,000 cars of both models were produced.

Issue Date:27.01.2018 Designer:David Gruber Printer:Joh. Enschedé Stamps B. V. Process:Offset Printing Size:42 x 34,8 mm Values:€1.25

Musical Instrument: Tuba

A characteristic feature of the tuba is its extremely conical form, from the leadpipe through to the bell, which is described as wide-bore. Tubas are available in different pitches, and are then refer- red to accordingly as an F tuba, E♭ tuba, CC tuba or BB♭ tuba. Depending on the type, the tuba has between three and six valves. Tubas are used in both classical orches- tras and brass ensembles and in folk mu- sic and jazz. With its low range, the tuba is, on the one hand, used in orchestras in a bass role to support the double basses or trombones; on the other hand, it can also take a solo role, e.g. for the giant’s or the dragon’s theme in Wagner’s “Ring des Nibelungen”. The tuba is usually played whilst seated, in which case the instrument rests on the player’s thigh or the chair.

Issue Date:22.01.2018 Designer:Maria Schulz Printer:Joh. Enschedé Stamps B. V. Process:Offset Intaglio Printing Size:33,35 x 42 mm Values:€2.10

Austrian inventions

Michael Thonet was born in 1796 in Boppard am Rhein. As an independent cabinet maker he soon began to experiment with making furniture from bent wood. The wooden components for his bentwood furniture were boiled, then bent into the required shape using a bending form and glued together, a process which he continuously impro- ved. In 1836 he invented the “Bopparder Schichtholzstuhl” (Boppard layerwood chair), which earned him his rst success. Gebrüder Thonet in Vienna Prince Klemens Wenzel von Metter- nich, whom Thonet met in 1841 at the World Fair brought him to Vienna, where he presented his designs at the impe- rial court and was granted a patent. A short time later he and his family moved to Vienna, where he, together with his ve sons, founded their own company: Gebrüder Thonet. At The Great Exhibition in London in 1851 Thonet showed his bentwood furniture off to an inter- national public, and this earned him his breakthrough. The company expanded repeatedly and in 1857 moved into a new works in Korycˇ any in Moravia. In 1859 Thonet designed his legendary chair model no. 14 (nowadays 214) from solid beech, for which he was awarded a gold medal at the World Fair in Paris in 1867. This Viennese coffee house chair has become a design icon and is consi- dered the most proli c chair in the world: by 1930 over 50 million had been ma- nufactured. What was special about the chair was that it could be dismantled into individual components and could thus be put together easily from pre-construc- ted parts. This made it perfect for mass consumption and for export around the world. Another successful design by Thonet is for example his chair model no. 4, which is the chair depicted on the commemorative stamp. Michael Thonet died in 1871. He is bu- ried in a family vault in Vienna’s Zentral- friedhof. Nowadays Thonet GmbH is head-quartered in Frankenberg in Ger- many; descendants of Michael Thonet are still actively involved in the company to this day.

Issue Date:22.01.2018 Designer:David Gruber Printer:Joh. Enschedé Stamps B. V. Process:Offset Printing Size:31,8 x 50 mm Values:€0.80