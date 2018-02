Diamond Sector

The MS issued In the form of a diamond, “Kimberley Process” logo, spot varnish.

Issue Date:29.01.2018 Printer:Stamps Production Belgium Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours

60 Smurf Years

The Miniature Sheet is a collection of Smurfs silhouettes.

Belgian Beer Culture

Evocation of beer : foam and bubbles

