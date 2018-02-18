Meghdoot Postcard: Stop Child Labour

Language-Tamil,Year 2017

The census found an increase in the number of child labourers from 11.28 million in 1991 to 12.59 million in 2001. Poverty and lack of social security are the main causes of child labour. The increasing gap between the rich and the poor, privatization of basic services and the neo-liberal economic policies are causes major sections of the population out of employment and without basic needs. This adversely affects children more than any other group. Entry of multi-national corporations into industry without proper mechanisms to hold them accountable has lead to the use of child labour.