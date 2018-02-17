New Stamps Released on Olympic 2018 Games

Monaco

The 23rd Winter Olympic Games will be held in PyeongChang, South Korea, from 9 to 25 February 2018. There will be 102 events in 15 disciplones. The Monegasque delegation will consist of athletes repsresenting bobsleigh and downhill skiing.

Issue Date:08.02.2018 Designer:David Maraskin Process:Offset Size:40.85 x 30 mm horizontal

Slovenia

Issue Date:26.01.2018 Designer:Zadrga d.o.o. Printer:Agencija za komercijalnu djelatnost d.o.o., Zagreb, Hrvaška Process:Offset Colours:4-colour Size:Comb 14 : 14

Latvia

Issue Date:02.02.2018 Designer:L.Danilāns Printer:Baltijas Banknote, Latvijā Process:Offset Values:€ 0.61

Croatia

Issue Date:07.02.2018 Designer:Mario Petrak, designer from Zagreb Printer:AKD d.o.o., Zagreb Process:Multicolor Offset Printing Colours:Multicolor Size:35.50 x 29.82 mm