India – Iran Joint Stamp Issue

India Post is issuing a set of stamps jointly with Iran.Earlier joint stamp issued between both the countries in 2004 depicts poets Kabir and Hafez.

India-Iran relations span millennia marked by meaningful interactions. The two countries shared a border till 1947 and share several common features in their language, culture and traditions. Both South Asia and the Persian Gulf have strong commercial, energy, cultural and people-to-people links.

India and Iran established diplomatic links on March 15, 1950. In addition to the Embassy in Tehran, India has two Consulates in Iran, one in Bandar Abbas and other in Zahedan. Before the Iranian Revolution of 1979, the Shah of Iran visited India twice (March 1956 and February 1978) and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited Iran in 1963.

Commercial Relations:India-Iran commercial ties have traditionally been dominated by Indian import of Iranian crude oil. India is the second largest buyer of Iranian crude after China and Iran was the third largest supplier of crude to India (2015-16). The India-Iran bilateral trade during the fiscal year 2015-16 was USD 9.054 billion.