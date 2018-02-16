Canada Post CEO Deepak Chopra to Step Down in March

Canada Post has starts the process of search for its new CEO.The present president and chief executive officer of the Canada Post Corporation Deepak Chopra, will step down on 31st March.Chopra was appointed to a five-year term to lead Canada’s postal system beginning Feb. 1, 2011. Shortly before the 2015 federal elections, the government led by the Conservative Party of Canada reappointed Chopra to a second five-year term.Chopra announced in August 2017 that he will leave the crown corporation March 31.Chopra played an important role in issuing Canada – India Joint stamp issue I 2017.According to Canada Post, during his tenure the postal authority had “pivoted to become the leader in e-commerce delivery. By focusing on innovation and customer service, the Corporation has helped countless Canadian businesses to succeed in the digital economy.