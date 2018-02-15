Royal Mail Issued Stamps on Centenary of Voting Right to Women

Royal Mail has issued a set of eight stamps on the occasion of centenary of voting righ to women on 15th February 2018.The stamps depicts original photos of important events, like the release of Suffragettes Mary Leigh and Edith New from prison in 1908. Scenes captured in the stamps include a protest at the Coronation Procession of 1911 and the Great Pilgrimage of suffragists in 1913.On 6 February 1918, the UK Parliament passed the Representation of People Act which reformed voting rights and gave women over 30 the right to vote for the first time. Ten years later, in 1928, women aged 21 and over were given the vote.