New Stamps Released from Spain

Biomedical Research in Spain

Taking into account that about 30 or 40 years ago, biomedical research in Spain was almost an anecdote, it can be said that today country occupies a remarkable place in this field. The number of medical societies has grown and has been acquiring greater importance in our country, especially due to the high professional quality of its members.

Issue Date:16.01.2018

12 Months, 12 Stamps :Cuenca

Cuenca is the province chosen to continue with the series 12 months, 12 stamps, 12 provinces that Correos started last year. During this month, this stamp will be used as the only type of postage for all shipments that are admitted in the offices of this province. It is represented by the letters CU, in reference to the old vehicle license plates of Spain. Cuenca hides so many treasures that it is impossible to summarize them in a single seal. Cuenca is history, art, culture, nature and life. Cuenca is autumn and spring, it is its clean lung of La Mancha. Some of its most significant elements are collected in this seal. Hanging houses. On the huécar river sickle, on one of its cornices, the so-called Casas del Rey are also visible. These curious buildings are an attraction that has become part of the imagination of Cuenca. Resoli. This coffee liqueur with a touch of citrus thanks to the crusts of orange and lemon, anise, sugar, cloves and water, is usually presented in a bottle that represents one of the Hanging Houses. Zarajos. Traditional appetizer prepared based on intestines of suckling lamb marinated rolled in a branch that is browned in different ways. Ajoarriero. The typical pasta of the area based on potatoes, garlic, egg and oil crushed in a mortar that is tasted as is or smeared on a good bread. Deer. Noble animal of majestic bearing that can still be seen in the park of the Hosquillo and in the Game Reserve “Serranía de Cuenca”. Pineapple. The abundance of pines in the area of ​​the Lower Serrania, makes this fruit very abundant. Scaler. Cuenca is a province of reference to practice climbing for its high cliffs and impressive walls. Enchanted city. One of the most spectacular places in our country, where you can learn and learn the karst geological process and admire its capricious formations. Declared a Natural Site of National Interest. Easter. The Holy Week of Cuenca is known and admired by all and that is why it was declared of International Tourist Interest. This tradition is deeply rooted among the people of Cuenca because of its great beauty and fervor. The colour red of the lower strip, alludes to the flag of the province.

Issue Date:16.01.2018 Process:Offset Size:35 x 24.5 mm Values:Tarifa A