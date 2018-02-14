Meghdoot Postcard:Tamilnadu Tourism

Vivekananda Rock : This is a memorial, in memory of charismatic Philosopher Swami Vivekananda . This was built in the year 1970, imbibing various architectural styles prevalent in India. Very next to this rock is the Sripada Parai [divine foot mark rock] blessed by the imprint of Goddess’s feet on the rock.

The Thiruvalluvar Statue:Thiruvalluvar Statue is a 133 feet [denotes 133 chapters of Tirukkural] tall stone sculpture of the Popular Tamil Poet- Saint Thiruvalluvar, who authored the Thirukkural Couplets. The 95 feet Statue that represent the chapters of “wealth” and “Pleasure” is erected on a 38 foot pedestal which represents the 38 chapters of “virtue” in the Thirukural. This signifies that wealth and love be earned and enjoyed on the foundation of solid virtue. The Government has adopted Tiruvalluvar Andu [Tiruvalluvar year] as the official calendar year. Keeping the birth of Tiruvalluvar as the base year , current calendar year is 2036 Tiruvalluvar Aandu.