Andora (Spain) Issued  Basic Series Stamp

One more year, the first stamp issued by the Spanish postal service for the Principality of Andorra is from the Basic Series, which is based on its coat of arms, one of its national symbols along with the national flag and anthem. This series, is probably one of the most common philatelic series in all postal operators in the world, and is characterized by being unlimited, continuous and issued for long periods of time, and having a unique reason that is repeated throughout the years varying only their facial value and the color on which the motif is printed. In this year’s broadcast, Correos wanted to take a step forward by innovating and renewing the design of the shield through the use of metallic colors that manage to give a more modern and visually striking image. The shield of the Principality of Andorra has traditionally been formed by the union of the emblems of the four houses, allusive in pairs, to each of the two Coprinces who have jointly run the country, who are now the bishop de la Seu D’Urgell and President of the French Republic. The four traditional houses are those of the bishopric of the Seu d’Urgell, represented in the upper left quarter by the miter and the staff, the house of the County of Foix represented in the upper right quarter with the three bars. The other two houses are in the lower part of the shield. In the left quarter the house of Catalonia is represented with the four bars and in the right quarter the emblem of the house of Vizcondado de Bearne, with the two cows placed in stick. The shield as a whole is framed by a decorative halo and the Latin language “Virtus Unita Fortior”.

Issue Date:16.01.2018 Process:Offset Size:28.8 x 40.9 mm Values:Tarifa A