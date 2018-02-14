Aland Issued Stamps on Sailing Ships  Albania & Atlas

Albania : Featuring full-rigged clipper Albania, the stamp is part of a 6-year sailing ship series that also includes stamps featuring the schooner Leo and the barquentine Lemland (2015), the brig Altai and the barque Pehr Brahe (2016) and the full-rigged clipper Mermerus and the barque Mariehamn (2017) and the schooner Atlas (2018).Atlas: Featuring the schooner Atlas, the stamp is part of a 6-year sailing ship series that also includes stamps featuring the schooner Leo and the barquentine Lemland (2015), the brig Altai and the barque Pehr Brahe (2016) and the full-rigged clipper Mermerus and the barque Mariehamn (2017) and full-rigged clipper Albania (2018).

Issue Date:01.02.2018 Process:Offset Colours:4-Colour Size:Size of stamps: 40 x 30 mm, Size of sheet: 2 x 12 stamps