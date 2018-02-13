The stamp released on 6th February 2018 in the honor of the Chinese Year of the Dog was presented to the public in the Hungarian Stamp Museum. The stamp with the motif of a dog in red and gold is the fifth edition of a Hungarian stamp commemorating the Chinese New Year since the first was issued in 2014, the Year of Horse.
New Year of Dog Stamps: Hungary
