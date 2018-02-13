New Stamps from Monaco

Grace Kelly Movies:Green Fire

“Green Fire,” an American film directed in 1954 by Andrew Marton, was not a commercial success. However, it has all the charm of old adventure films and appealed to audiences because of the magnificent Colombian landscapes and the beauty of Grace Kelly.

Issue Date:17.01.2018 Process:Offset Size:40,85 x 52 mm vertical

Rolex Monte :Carlos Masters

The 2017 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters was particularly impressive an exceptional line-up, record attendance and a 10th historic victory for Rafael Nadal. The 2018 tournament will take place from the 14 to 22 April.

Issue Date:08.02.2018 Designer:Andrew Davidson Process:Offset Size:30 x 40.85 mm vertical

Dog Show 2018

The International Dog show, organised by the Canine Society of Monaco under the pre-sidency of Baroness Elizabeth – Ann de Massy, will take place on the 5 and 6 May 2018. The special event will be devoted to the German Spitz.

Issue Date:08.02.2018 Designer:Photo: Societe Canine de Monaco Process:Offset Size:40.85 x 30 mm horizontal