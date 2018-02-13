Barbados Celebrates Centenarian Citizens by Printing Their Portraits on Postal Stamps

New Initiative

Living to 100 years old is one of life’s greatest achievements, and definitely a milestone worth celebrating. That’s why the Barbados Postal Service paid tribute to citizens of Barbados who have lived for a century with a limited edition stamp issue, aptly called Centenarians of Barbados. Comprising a total of 27 stamps, the collection was released on December 8, 2016 and is the largest stamp issue ever released on the island.

The 27 centenarian stamps feature portraits of some Bajans who have died and others who are still alive.

Twenty of the stamps feature people who were 100 years old at the time of printing, while the remaining seven feature “semi-super centenarians,” who are between 105 and 109 years old, and “super centenarians” who are amazingly 110 years old or older.

One person to have her own stamp is Elaine Ometa Walkes, who was born in 1914 and celebrated her 104th birthday on January 16th, 2018. Costing just 65 cents, the limited edition Centenarians of Barbados stamps were previously available for three months from Barbados’ public post offices.