Philately Club launched at LFHSS,Dimapur

Livingstone Foundation Hr. Sec. School (LFHSS), Dimapur has become the first ever school in Nagaland to have a Philately Club

Imtikumzuk, Marketing Executive, Nagaland Postal Division declared the opening of the Philately Club during a one-day philately workshop conducted at LFHSS on January 24 by the Nagaland Postal Division, Department of Posts. Andrew Ahoto, Chairman of LFHSS, who himself is a well-known philatelist was the chief guest as well as the main resource person of the workshop, which was attended by more than 80 member students of the Philately Club from both junior as well as senior sections of the school. It is the study of postage stamps, revenue stamps, stamped envelopes, postmarks, postal cards, covers and similar material related to postal history, Ahoto noted. “In a broader perspective, it also refers to the collection, appreciation and research activities on stamps and other philatelic products.”

During the course of his discourse on stamps, he dwelt on the various kinds of stamps like Definitive, Commemorative and Thematic Stamps. He also displayed to the gathering some rare Commemorative and Thematic Stamps along with First Day Covers and rare artifacts from his collection.

Imtikumzuk, while giving the opening note of the workshop, appreciated the school for taking up the initiative of popularizing an age-old tradition like philately and for always being supportive towards the various endeavours of the Postal Department, the release said. He also talked about the benefits of stamp collection and how to open a philately account with the Postal Department. Imtikumzuk also presented Andrew Ahoto with a Special First Day Cover Memento on behalf of the Nagaland Postal Division as a token of gratitude. Meanwhile, the in-charge of the LFHSS Philately Club, Isaac Athili was presented with some sets of Philately Tools, Stamp Collector’s Albums, Calendars and Philately Account Opening Forms.(Source: morungexpress)