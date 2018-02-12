50th anniversary of Bahrain Defence Force Commemorated on Stamps

On the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of Bahrain Defence Force (BDF), the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunication (MTT)’s Bahrain Post in cooperation with Bahrain Defense Force produced a set of four commemorative stamps and one souvenir sheet crowned with the portrait of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, The Supreme Commander.With the development of modern civilization in Bahrain, and the expansion of its socio-economic renaissance, the BDF was established as an essential requirement to achieve the high national goals in building a modern community that are in step with modern-day requirements and based on solid foundations of strength and determination to achieve progress and prosperity.The stamps are available in all Bahrain Post branches in 200, 250,300, and 400 fils denominations as well as a BD 1.000 souvenir sheet and a first day cover at BD 1.500.