Meghdoot Postcard: The Ramanathaswamy Temple Corridor Rameswaram

Posted on February 9, 2018 by PhilaMirror

The Ramanathaswamy temple is renowned for its magnificent corridors and massive sculptured pillars. The third corridor of Ramanathaswamy temple is the longest one in the world.

