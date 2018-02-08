Special Cover Issued on lakkundi Utsav

By Sudhir Jain

On the occasion of Lakkundi Utsav, a special cover and special cancellation has been issued at Lakkundi (DIstrict Gadag, Karnataka) on 27th January 2018. Historical Lakkundi Brahma Jinalaya  Jain Mandir is printed on the special cover and special cancellation. THis tample was built by the Chalukya king in the 11 – 12th century AD. Mr. Mahaveer Kundur, Karnataka State Chairman of Jainism Philately Group was instrumental of this release.

