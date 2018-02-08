New Stamps from Finland

Zacharias Topelius

Zachris Topelius (14 January 1818 – 12 March 1898) was a  Sweedish speaking Finish author, poet, journalist, historian, and rector   of the University of Helsinki   who wrote novels related to Finish history   in Swedish.

Issue Date:24.01.2018 Designer:Timo Berry Process:Offset

Spell of Lapland

Finnish Lapland is as close as reality gets to those who dream of a winter wonderland. Contrasts are a key factor in the allure of Lapland where 24-hour sunlight in the summer replaces the dark winter days. The hustle and bustle of towns and ski resorts is just minutes away from the peace and quiet of the wild wilderness.

Issue Date:24.01.2018 Designer:Stiina Hovi Process:Offset

Friendship Shines a Light

Issue Date:18.01.2018 Designer:Leena Raappana-Luiro Process:Offset

