Special Cover Released on Fanindra Dev Institution Jalpaiguri

Posted on February 7, 2018 by PhilaMirror

By Mohd.Munnavar

A special cover was released on Centenary of Fanindra Dev Institution Jalpaiguri on 5th February 2018 at Jalpaiguri.India Post official Sabyasachi Barman informed that the cover was cancelled with My Stamp.

