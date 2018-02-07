Special Cover Released on Fanindra Dev Institution Jalpaiguri

A special cover was released on Centenary of Fanindra Dev Institution Jalpaiguri on 5th February 2018 at Jalpaiguri.India Post official Sabyasachi Barman informed that the cover was cancelled with My Stamp.
