Special Cover Released on Anand Bhawan,Allahabad

By Rahul Gannguli

A Special Cover was released on 6th February 2018 on The Heritiage Buildings of Allahabad – Anand Bhawan The cover was released by Chief Guest for the occasion Dr.Ravi Kiron, Director Anand Bhawan, Mr. M.U.Abdali, Postmaster General, Mr.S.K.Rai, Director Postal Services, Mr.Subodh Pratap Singh, SSPO and Mr.Pramod Kumar Bansal, President of the Society. The Special Cover was issued by Prayag Philatelic Society. Anand Bhavan is the former residence of Nehru family which has now been transformed into a museum showcasing various artefacts and articles of the era of Independence movement in India. When the prior residence of Nehru’s family Swaraj Bhavan started to be used as an office of Indian National Congress, a new Nehru residence was designed by Motilal Nehru, a notable independence movement leader, and politician.

The double-storey mansion was personally designed by Motilal Nehru. The house was beautifully adorned with the wooden furniture imported from China and Europe and was decorated with various artefacts from all around the world. The mansion has an important historic value not only because of its construction but also for the major role that it has played in the history of India.