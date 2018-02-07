New Europa 2018 Stamps

Gibraltar

The theme for 2018 is Bridges. The illustrations featured on the stamps were commissioned to Gibraltarian artist Mr Leslie Gaduzo and depict the following bridges in Gibraltar; Corral Road Bridge, Landport Bridge, Montagu Curtain Bridge and the modern 71m Windsor Suspension Bridge, located between two Batteries and constructed over a 50 metre gorge.

Date of Issue:6 February 2018

Greenland

Issue Date:22.01.2018 Designer:Buuti Pedersen Printer:Lowe-Martin Group Process:Offser Size:40.00 x 28.80 mm Values:DKK 16,00 & 17,00

