New Stamps from Armenia

Flora and Fauna of Armenia

Ixiolirion Montanum :The postage stamp depicts the flower “Ixiolirion montanum”, a flower included in the Red Book of Armenia.

Mustela Nivalis:The postage stamp depicts the animal “Mustela nivalis”, which is included in the Red Book of Armenia

Issue Date:17.01.2018 Designer:Albert Kechyan Printer:Lowe Martin Group, Canada Process:Offset Size:31,75 x 31,75 mm

UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Lavash

The postage stamp of the souvenir sheet has the nominal value of 1100 AMD. The postage stamp of the souvenir sheet depicts Armenian traditional bread “lavash” and the background of the souvenir sheet presents the preparation process of lavash. On November 26 the decision to inscribe the nomination submitted by Armenia “Lavash, the preparation, meaning and appearance of traditional bread as an expression of culture in Armenia” on UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was made at the ninth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Paris.

Issue Date:17.01.2018 Designer:Vahagn Mkrtchyan Printer:Cartor, France Process:Offset Size:Stamp size: 40,0 x 40,0 mm, M/S size: 90,0 x 60,0 mm