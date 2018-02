By Raman Kumar Mandal

A two day philatelic exhibition CHAMPEX 2018 is being organized at Motihari(Bihar) from 3rd to 4th February 2018.Two special covers and a picture postcard was released on the first day of exhibition.

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Pillar

Radhakrishna Sikaria Educational,Social and Spritual Institution Motihari

A stamp design contest was also organized on 3rd February 2018.On the concluding day a philatelic quiz and letter writing competition will be conducted at Motihari.