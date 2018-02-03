UNPA: New Flag Series Stamps

Originally launched in 1980, the Flag Series was created to honour the Member States of the United Nations. On 12 January 2018, UNPA issued two sheets of 16 stamps consisting of eight new flag stamps. All of the flags issued have had flag design changes since they were first issued. The 2018 Flag folder will contain one single of each of the Flag Series stamps. SHEET 54: Lesotho – New flag issued in 2006 Libya – Flag design re-adopted in 2011 Mozambique – New flag issued in 1983 Romania – Flag design re-adopted in 1989 SHEET 55: Rwanda – New flag issued in 2001 Seychelles – New flag issued in 1996 South Africa – New flag issued in 1994 Ukraine – Flag design re-adopted in 1992

Issue Date:16.01.2018 Designer:Rorie Katz (United Nations) Printer:Lowe-Martin Group (Canada) Process:Offset lithography Size:40 mm x 30 mm Values:US$ 1.15