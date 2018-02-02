Philamirror Introducing Philatelic Classifieds

It was a demand from our many readers that philamirror should provide a platform to philatelists for exchange/sell/buy stamps and other philatelic material. Now we are starting this free of cost classified service for stamp collectors. Any philatelist can send detail (very brief) of items with clearly mentioning whether he/she wants to exchange/sell or buy.He/she should send contact mail id along with description. Philamirror will not mediate between philatelists.It will be a direct contact between stamp collectors.Send your classified by comment box. Choose any of the article/post and click “leave a comment”.Type your classified in comment box. We will compile your classifieds and post them time to time.