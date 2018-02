Created in 1974 by Prince Rainier III, the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival has become the largest and most prestigious circus event in the world. Organised and presided by H.S.H. Princess Stéphanie, a selection of the best international acts is presented each year at the Festival.

The 42nd edition took place from 18 to 28 January 2018.

Issue Date:3rd January 2018 Designer:Alain ANDRÉ Process:Offset Size:30 x 40,85 mm vertical